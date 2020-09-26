WCTA holds meeting

WCTA’s annual meeting was held virtually Thursday to hear reports on Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association operations, according to a press release.

“I am honored to be able to serve with the dedicated board members, work with the best employees in this industry and to offer amazing service and customer service to each of our members,” said CEO Mark Thoma.

Curt Helland of Emmons and Shanan Redinger of Hanlontown were elected as directors to hold office on the WCTA board for a term of three years. Other WCTA board members are Larry Foley, Mark R. Johnson, Dale Meinders, Mike Stensrud and Steve Thorland. Members voted by mail and approved the changes to the articles of incorporation. Annually, the board reviews these articles and suggests updates to keep them from becoming outdated.

Thomas Hopperstad of Leland, Elaine Steinberg of Osage, Chad Forland of Emmons and Dennis Fredrickson of Glenville won 50-inch 4K TVs. AJ Taylor and Jackie Haverly, both of Forest City, were winners of the Roomba vacuums. Danny Swearingen of Thompson and Tayah Lande of Kensett won the Echo Show. Kylie Shackleton of Joice and Virgil Schewe of Albert Lea won Apple iPad air tablets. James Meyering of Woden won the home security pack.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of telecommunication services and products to communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.