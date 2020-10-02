2 Vikings, 6 Bulldogs named to Top of Iowa All-Conference teams

A total of eight volleyball players from Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills were named to the Top of Iowa Conference teams, including Lake Mills senior Kylie Greenfield being named Conference Player of the Year.

Separated into two divisions, east and west, the Bulldogs had six players make a team in the west and two Vikings made a team in the east.

Highlighted by Greenfield being named the Top of Iowa West Conference Player of the Year and making the first team, the Bulldogs also landed juniors Brooke Bergo and Leah Moen on the All-Conference first team.

Sophomore Ellie Hanna and senior Makenna Hanson were named to the All-Conference second team and sophomore Ella Stene was named an honorable mention.

The Bulldogs finished 25-10 this season and lost in the regional final.

Northwood-Kensett senior Brylee Hoeppner was awarded with a second team placement in the Top of Iowa East Conference.

Fellow senior Hallie Varner was named as an honorable mention.

The Vikings finished with a 3-8 record and a 2-6 conference record. They were eliminated from postseason play after a loss to St. Ansgar in the first round of the Region 6 tournament.