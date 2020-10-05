5 injured in crashes on interstates

Five people were injured Sunday in three separate crashes on snowy and icy portions of interstates 35 and 90, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

In the first crash, two people from Festus, Missouri, were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed off of Interstate 90 between Albert Lea and Hayward.

According to the State Patrol, Darrell A. Jacobson, 62, was driving a 2000 Ford F250 eastbound on I-90 when the pickup left the roadway, entered the median and rolled.

Jacobson was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

His passenger, Deborah Ann Jacobson, 55, was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

Both injuries were considered not life-threatening.

In the second crash, two people from Wisconsin were injured after a vehicle went into the median at about 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 90 in Oakland Township.

According to the State Patrol, Miguel Huerta Saavedra, 34, and Beatricz Fransisca Huerta, 21, both of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

The report stated they were two of five passengers riding in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Silvano Garcia Torres, 24, also of Milwaukee.

The Tahoe was reportedly driving westbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the median.

In the third crash, Shawndarius Andre Johnson, 19, of Hamel was taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 35 at about 2:10 p.m. near milepost 10, according to the State Patrol.

The report stated Johnson was driving a 2015 Ford Taurus southbound on I-35 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The occupants in all three crashes were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.