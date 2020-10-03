Albert Lea Area Learning Center standout student
Alexa Sanchez
Age: 17
Parents: Maria Baltazar and Gilberto Sanchez Jr.
Where are you from?
Albert Lea.
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend?
Lakeview.
Favorite book/author:
“Night Road” by Krisin Hannah.
Favorite teacher of all time and why?
I have two. Mrs. Olson because she is fun and is a great English teacher. Mr. Gustafson because he motivates me to do math and is a great math teacher.
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:
I work at Applebee’s and I am in MAAP STARS at school.
What do you want to do after high school?
I want to be a pediatrician.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?
Follow your dreams and just do it.