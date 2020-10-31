Albert Lea High School standout student
Tasha Laue
Age: 15
Parents: foster parents Scott Saltou and Roxanne Saltou
Where are you from?
Albert Lea.
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend?
Lakeview.
Favorite teacher of all time and why?
Mr. Tran, because he is awesome and chill and likes to pick on me in a good way.
Favorite book/author:
“Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer.
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:
Work at McDonald’s.
What do you want to do after high school?
To either be a sign language interpreter or a social worker.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?
To be yourself, and don’t let others pick on you and stand up for yourself.
