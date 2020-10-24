October 24, 2020

  • 30°

Albert Lea welcomes home Officer Matson

By Sarah Stultz

Published 2:56 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020

Albert Leans welcomed home Waseca Officer Arik Matson in a drive-thru celebration Saturday afternoon along Edgewater Drive in Edgewater Park. People were lined up throughout the park to wave and show their support as police officers and other first responders led Matson through the park.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials