Andrew Michael O’Leary

Andrew (Andy) O’Leary, 68, passed away at his home in Albert Lea, MN on Sunday, October 18th, 2020.

Andy was born on November 3rd, 1951 in Austin, MN to Andrew and Bernice O’Leary. He attended Blooming Prairie Schools and graduated in 1971.

Andy went on to Albert Lea Technical School where he obtained a welding degree. He spent his entire career as a welder, first working at Hemenway Ironworks in Hayward, MN, then at LeJeune Steele Company in Minneapolis, MN. Andy took great pride in his work. He was a true craftsman.

Andy is survived by his 3 siblings, Eileen O’Leary of San Miguel, Mexico, Mark O’Leary of Austin, MN and Mary Beth (Pat) Underwood of Rochester, MN. He is also survived by nephews, Aaron O’Leary, Colin O’Leary and nieces, Meredith O’Leary, Kati (Mike) Lehner and Kelly (Nathan) Thorvilson, great-niece Regan O’Leary and great-nephew Emmit Thorvilson. Andy is preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Bernice O’Leary.

A celebration of life was held at the Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, October 23rd.