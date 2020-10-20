Broyce R. Larson

BROYCE RUSSELL LARSON, age 86 of Waseca died on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca.

Born on June 20, 1934 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, he was the son of Russell and Alice (Scott) Larson. Following his graduation from Ellendale High School in 1952, Broyce served in the U.S. Army and Navy. He married Darlene Oakland on October 18, 1958 in Albert Lea. Broyce worked in numerous places over the years, most recently at Brown Printing Company/Quad Graphics in Waseca where he retired at the age of 80. He loved playing cards, derbies, and anything to keep himself busy. He was a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by five children. Steve (Julie) Larson of Longmont, CO, Kendra Murphy of Marion, OH, Sandra Larson of Bailey, CO, Darla (Gregg) McCartney of Longmont, CO and Keith (Andrea) Larson of Waseca; 17 grandchildren; and 30 great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Lanny (Linda) Bergeson of Longmont, CO, Ryan Bergeson of Twin Lakes, and Elise Wagoner of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, one son in infancy; one daughter, Theresa in infancy; one sister, Sheila Weitzel; and one brother, Gary Bergeson.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services are being held. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea. dennisfuneralhomes.com