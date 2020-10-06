October 6, 2020

Combine fire and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:28 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020

A combine was reported on fire at 12:23 p.m. Monday at 15956 760th Ave. Damage was estimated at $10,000. The fire was believed to have started from an electrical issue. 

 

Man reportedly stealing from gardens

Police received a report at 12:13 p.m. Monday of a man who was reportedly stealing from the community gardens at 501 W. Richway Drive. 

 

1 cited for theft

Police cited Kathryn Ann Watson, 29, for misdemeanor theft at 3:12 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 6:41 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run crash at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

