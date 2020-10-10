Congressman visits Trail’s

Congressman Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) joined U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and agriculture stakeholders from Minnesota and Iowa on Thursday at Trail’s Travel Center in Albert Lea, according to a press release.

During the event, USDA announced Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program grants that will help small businesses like Trail’s expand the use of E15 and help promote American energy independence, increase the private sector supply of renewable fuels, and expand access to affordable, clean fuel across southern Minnesota and the nation, the release stated.

“In the First District, we have 11 ethanol plants and two biodiesel facilities that create demand for corn and soybean production and contribute a great deal to our southern Minnesota way of life. They serve as major employers for our residents, help power our rural communities and, along with farmers and other agri-businesses, are a driving force in the economy,” Hagedorn said in the release. “The HBIIP initiative announced by Secretary Perdue will do a great deal to increase demand and keep our biofuels industry strong as we continue rebuilding our economy.”

In his speech, Perdue reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the Renewable Fuels Standard and putting a stop to small refinery exemptions, according to the press release.

“Those small refinery waivers are absolutely off the table. 15 billion gallons will be 15 billion gallons, and that’s good news for our Ag sector,” Perdue said in the release.