Daily COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths statewide, including 1 in Mower County

By Staff Reports

Published 1:16 pm Sunday, October 18, 2020

Seventeen new COVID-19 deaths were reported across Minnesota on Sunday, including one in Mower County.

The person, who was between 95 and 99 years old, was Mower County’s 12th COVID-19 death, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The other deaths were in Anoka, Benton, Hennepin, Ramsey, Rice, Sherburne, St. Louis, Stearns, Washington and Wright counties. Fourteen of the people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths bring the state’s cumulative deaths to 2,234, of which 1,574 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, there were 1,732 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 122,812, of which 108,316 are no longer in isolation.

The following were the new cases reported in the area:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 208 total cases

• Freeborn County: eight new cases, 631 total cases. The Freeborn County Public Health Department said the new cases included one person between 10 and 20, one person in their 20s, one person in their 30s, two people in their 40s, one person in their 50s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

Of the county’s total cases, 46 are considered active cases, and one person is hospitalized.

Two people were moved off the list to another county.

• Mower County: four new cases, 1,489 total cases

• Steele County: four new cases, 716 total cases

• Waseca County: four new cases, 908 total cases

There were about 326 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks 18th in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled Saturday by The COVID Tracking Project. The death toll is the 24th highest in the country overall and the 30th highest per capita at 40.5 deaths per 100,000 people.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 151 0 151 1
Anoka 7,948 7 7,955 148
Becker 481 2 483 3
Beltrami 753 0 753 7
Benton 814 12 826 5
Big Stone 127 0 127 0
Blue Earth 1,958 0 1,958 7
Brown 290 0 290 3
Carlton 372 0 372 1
Carver 1,678 8 1,686 7
Cass 304 0 304 5
Chippewa 372 1 373 3
Chisago 830 1 831 2
Clay 2,008 0 2,008 43
Clearwater 74 0 74 0
Cook 11 0 11 0
Cottonwood 261 0 261 0
Crow Wing 867 1 868 21
Dakota 9,125 21 9,146 133
Dodge 360 0 360 0
Douglas 592 0 592 3
Faribault 208 0 208 0
Fillmore 235 0 235 0
Freeborn 631 0 631 4
Goodhue 496 1 497 11
Grant 86 0 86 4
Hennepin 31,990 60 32,050 965
Houston 180 0 180 1
Hubbard 301 0 301 2
Isanti 480 0 480 3
Itasca 671 0 671 17
Jackson 189 0 189 1
Kanabec 187 0 187 10
Kandiyohi 1,518 1 1,519 4
Kittson 27 0 27 0
Koochiching 160 0 160 4
Lac qui Parle 122 0 122 2
Lake 100 0 100 0
Lake of the Woods 40 0 40 1
Le Sueur 582 0 582 5
Lincoln 163 1 164 0
Lyon 912 2 914 6
Mahnomen 91 0 91 1
Marshall 86 0 86 1
Martin 584 0 584 16
McLeod 566 0 566 3
Meeker 304 0 304 3
Mille Lacs 344 2 346 7
Morrison 571 6 577 6
Mower 1,471 18 1,489 12
Murray 244 0 244 3
Nicollet 664 0 664 17
Nobles 2,117 0 2,117 16
Norman 93 0 93 0
Olmsted 3,050 0 3,050 29
Otter Tail 720 0 720 6
Pennington 161 1 162 1
Pine 502 2 504 0
Pipestone 324 0 324 16
Polk 488 1 489 4
Pope 142 0 142 0
Ramsey 13,130 55 13,185 346
Red Lake 55 1 56 2
Redwood 248 0 248 10
Renville 219 6 225 11
Rice 1,562 0 1,562 9
Rock 284 2 286 1
Roseau 189 0 189 0
Scott 3,152 4 3,156 34
Sherburne 1,527 5 1,532 21
Sibley 235 0 235 3
St. Louis 2,580 5 2,585 63
Stearns 5,215 40 5,255 34
Steele 716 0 716 2
Stevens 162 1 163 1
Swift 191 0 191 1
Todd 692 0 692 2
Traverse 49 0 49 0
Wabasha 320 0 320 0
Wadena 173 6 179 0
Waseca 908 0 908 9
Washington 5,166 6 5,172 67
Watonwan 563 0 563 4
Wilkin 122 0 122 4
Winona 1,167 0 1,167 18
Wright 2,244 3 2,247 14
Yellow Medicine 264 1 265 5
Unknown/missing 215 5 220 0
