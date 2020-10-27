Daily COVID-19 update: More than 2,000 new cases, 15 deaths statewide

More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were again reported in Minnesota on Tuesday, along with 15 new deaths.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state had 2,178 new cases reported, increasing the cumulative case count to 137,536. Of that number, 122,100 no longer need to be in isolation.

Gov. Tim Walz and health officials on Monday encouraged residents to rethink their plans for large family gatherings at Thanksgiving and other holidays as the state’s trend of increasing cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues.

As of Sunday, 582 people were hospitalized, and the seven-day positive test rate was 6.6%.

The new deaths reported Tuesday included people in Anoka, Big Stone, Carlton, Hennepin, Hubbard, Koochiching, Le Sueur, Martin, Morrison, Nicollet, Ramsey, Renville and St. Louis counties. The deaths included four people in their 50s, and the remainder were 70 or older. Four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and 11 resided in private residences.

The state has now had 2,368 deaths, of which 1,653 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on area counties:

Faribault County: four new cases, 239 total cases

Freeborn County: six new cases, 291 total cases. The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the six new cases included one person in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 90s. There are now 60 active lab-confirmed cases in the county, and three people from the county are currently hospitalized. Forty-three people have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.

Mower County: six new cases, 1,535 total cases

Steele County: 21 new cases, 782 total cases

Waseca County: eight new cases, 937 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths