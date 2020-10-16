Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County records 8th death; 21 new cases in Freeborn County

Nothing good has come from Minnesota’s COVID-19 data this week. That unhappy trend continued Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 13 more deaths atop the 48 over the past two days, putting the toll at 61, the highest three-day total since early June. New daily probable and confirmed cases skyrocketed to a new single-day record — nearly 2,300, although it came on record testing.

Active, confirmed cases this week topped 10,000, another record in the pandemic, part of more than a weeklong of new cases averaging more than 1,000 a day.

The newly reported deaths Friday raised Minnesota’s toll to 2,212. Among those who have died, about 70% had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

Of the 119,396 cases of the disease confirmed in the pandemic to date, about 88% have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

Local cases

Freeborn County reported 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the county’s total to 618. Of the new cases, one is under the age of 10, three are between 10 and 20, two are in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, six in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and three in their 80s. There are now 41 active cases in the county. Of the active cases, one is currently hospitalized.

Mower County reported its eighth death Friday. The death was someone between the ages of 65 and 69.

Faribault County reported six new cases, bringing its total to 199; Mower County reported 19 new cases and now has had 1,473 total cases; Steele County reported 22 new cases and has had 691 cases; and Waseca County reported eight new cases and has now had 893 total cases.