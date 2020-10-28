Edith “Edie” A. Siglowski

Edith “Edie” Siglowski, 84, of Albert Lea, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Oak Park Place.

Edie was born on March 1, 1936 in Wells, MN to Bernard and Mary (Dulas) Siglowski, the 13th of 15 children. After high school she pursued higher education in Mankato at the beauty school. She moved to Chicago in her early 20’s, working for Sears in the package receiving department. After over 20 years away, she moved to Albert Lea and spent another 20 or more years working for Navy Hospital in the kitchen, delivering food and beverages to patients.

Edie lived a simple life. She enjoyed joking around with her friends and family, telling stories, and reminiscing about “old times”. She also enjoyed bowling, playing cards, going for coffee, and watching TV. She was an avid church goer, was a member of a quilting group for several years, sewed a lot of her own clothes, and cut hair for residents of Albert Lea on the side.

Surviving Edie is her sister, Evelyn Schulz; her brother, Larry Siglowski; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 12 brothers and sisters; and many brothers and sisters in law.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Theodore Catholic Church with Father Kurt Farrell officiating. Visitation will take place an hour prior to service. Interment will follow at St. Theodore Catholic Cemetery.