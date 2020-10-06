Local baseball players wanted to join Albert Lea Colonels
The Albert Lea Colonels amateur baseball team is inquiring about player interest to participate in the 2021 summer season.
Eligible baseball players need to have an established residence within a 30-mile radius of Albert Lea, have played high school or college baseball and be 18 or older.
Interested players should contact Rich Yost at 507-402-2165.
You Might Like
Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills compete at cross country meet
The Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed at Rice Lake in Lake Mills Monday afternoon.... read more