October 6, 2020

  • 79°

Local baseball players wanted to join Albert Lea Colonels

By Staff Reports

Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The Albert Lea Colonels amateur baseball team is inquiring about player interest to participate in the 2021 summer season.

Eligible baseball players need to have an established residence within a 30-mile radius of Albert Lea, have played high school or college baseball and be 18 or older.

Interested players should contact Rich Yost at 507-402-2165.

