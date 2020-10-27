Lorraine “Joan” Deyo, age 92 of Austin, Minnesota passed away peacefully Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Prairie Senior Cottages of Albert Lea. Joan was born in Mankato, Minnesota, to Bernie and Jennie (Jorgensen) Skjeveland on June 3, 1928. She grew up in Austin and attended Austin Schools. On March 30, 1946, Joan was united in marriage to Mike Deyo in Austin. The couple was blessed with three children, Desiree, Sandra and Steven. Joan worked numerous jobs serving the community of Austin. Joan liked playing games, crocheting, and loved her shopping trips. She also enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and camping. Joan will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her daughter, Desiree (Ron) Osmon of Austin, Minnesota; seven grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; four brothers, Lowell “Sonny/Moe” (Kathy) Skjeveland of Austin, Minnesota, Eugene “Chip” (Elaine) Skjeveland of Rochester, Minnesota, Darrell “Red” (Janet) Skjeveland of Faribault, Minnesota, Leslie “Les” Skjeveland of Tyler, Texas; two sisters, Sharon “Cherry” (Richard) Waller of Austin, Minnesota, Carol “Cooky” (Lawrence “Larry”) Bruggeman of St. Ansgar, Iowa; sister-in-law, Linda Skjeveland of Port Charlotte, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie and Jen Skjeveland; husband, Mike Deyo in 2001; daughter, Sandra; son, Steven; and two brothers, Lionel in infancy and Hugh “Ole.”

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 1:00-2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to recipient of donor’s choice. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.