Mason City Clinic welcomes new Albert Lea provider

Dr. Brittany Waletzko Bartz is currently scheduling appointments for Albert Lea and its surrounding communities, according to a press release.

A native of Albany, Waletzko Bartz was a child who dreamed of helping people, the release stated.

“In family medicine, I have the privilege of being present in some of the most intimate and vulnerable moments in people’s lives,” she said in the release. “I enjoy making patients laugh, teaching them something new about their condition and celebrating even small steps of progress. Each day has potential: I might learn a new wisecrack from an elder and high-five a baby all in the same day.”

Waletzko Bartz received her undergraduate degree from St. Olaf College in Northfield and her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center in Des Moines.

Waletzko Bartz is offering a range of primary care services including contraceptive care, general family medicine, obstetrics, pediatric and adolescent care, preventative medicine and women’s health at Mason City Clinic’s 2580 Bridge St. location in Albert Lea. Those wishing to schedule an appointment can call 507-473-2249.