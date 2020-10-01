Funeral Services for Millard S. Hamborg, of Albert Lea, were held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. His daughter, Reverend Daphne Hamborg, as well as Reverend John Holt officiated. Interment was in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Millard died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. John’s on Fountain Lake in Albert Lea. He was 92.

He was born on June 14, 1928 near Twin Lakes in Freeborn County, Minnesota, the son of Martin and Selma (Hovland) Hamborg. Millard married Phyllis Strehlo on July 3rd, 1952 in Morristown, MN, and they shared their lives together for over 68 years. Millard and Phyllis were a wonderful example of lasting love and devotion for their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Millard worked as a cabinet maker for Streater Inc. for more than 30 years before retiring in 1991.

He continued to use his cabinetry and woodworking skills well into retirement making many wood pieces that can be found in their home, as well as in First Lutheran Church and the community. Throughout the years Millard and Phyllis graciously volunteered their time to help others. For many years they were active volunteers with RSVP, Ride Services, the Senior Center and First Lutheran Church. Millard was a wonderful musician who played accordion both privately and professionally for over 78 years. He began playing at send-off parties for soldiers going into WWII when he was 14 yrs old. He continued playing for dances, fairs, nursing homes and senior centers until he was 88 yrs old. Millard is survived by his wife Phyllis, his children: Daphne Hamborg of Albert Lea, Roland and his wife Dr. Amy Hamborg of Prescott, WI, Joan Vanderploeg and her husband Rick of Albert Lea; grandchildren: Ben (Andrea) Hamborg of Plymouth, MN, Dr. Josh (Katie) Heaton of St. Paul, MN, Joe Hamborg of Decorah, IA, and Tessa Hamborg of Florida, Tara (Kevin) Lawyer of Swanton, Vermont, Jay (Katie) Vanderploeg of Rincon, Georgia; 8 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Genevieve Adams and Jule Moldenhauer and many nieces and nephews. Millard is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Selma Hamborg, his siblings: Mabel Weckwerth and her husband Bernard, Norris Hamborg and his wife Shirley, Gladys Hamborg, Roy Hamborg and his wife Dorothy, Dorothy Kermes and her husband George, brothers-in-law Lloyd Adams and Roy Moldenhauer.