MNsure.org open enrollment approaching

Minnesotans can use MNsure’s plan comparison tool to preview 2021 health and dental plans ahead of open enrollment, according to a press release. For the 2021 plan year, MNsure is expanding consumer choice; 80 Minnesota counties will have three or more health insurers offering plans through MNsure. Statewide there are over 160 health and dental plans consumers can choose from and the MNsure plan comparison tool is a way to see what options are available in the area for 2021. MNsure’s open enrollment period begins Nov. 1 and runs through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 22.

MNsure’s plan comparison tool allows users to explore details about premiums, deductibles, out-of-pocket costs and more, the release stated. Consumers can also get estimates for financial help, including tax credits or no-cost or low-cost coverage under Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare.

“With expanded provider networks and more plan options for 2021, it is more important than ever to shop and make sure you are in the best plan for you and your family,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “Whether you decide to select a new plan, or you are enrolling through MNsure for the first time, you can start exploring your options today and be ready to enroll beginning Nov. 1 for your 2021 coverage.”

“In 2020, the average tax credit was over $5,100 per year,” Clark said. “That is real money you can save on comprehensive, quality health insurance through MNsure. Know your options and make sure you are covered in 2021.”

In the coming weeks, current MNsure enrollees can log in to their MNsure account to confirm their 2020 health plan has been renewed for 2021. Additionally, starting Nov. 1, current enrollees can view their 2021 plan details and shop and enroll in a new plan.

MNsure is the only place Minnesotans can apply for financial help to lower the cost of their monthly insurance premium and out-of-pocket costs. Individuals earning nearly $51,040 a year, or a family of four earning up to $104,800 a year, could qualify. Additional income guidelines are available on the MNsure website. More than 50% of current MNsure enrollees are receiving tax credits, the release stated.