Paid political letter: Democrats bring admirable qualities forth

What do I look for in a leader? I feel each of the Democratic candidates brings qualities that I trust and admire.

Joe Biden is a good man. I look at the relationships he has with his wife, his children, and I know he is capable of empathy and love. I think he will work to bring our country back together and choose capable intelligent leaders in all parts of our government to lead us out of the morass and pandemic we are in now. I welcome a time when I can get up in the morning and not be assaulted by tweets, pettiness and chaos.

Tina Smith is a mother and recently became a grandmother. She is concerned about the people of Minnesota and has the experience and intelligence to lead. She works across the aisle to get things done. She reminds me of the capable big sister who makes sure that difficult things are handled.

Dan Feehan is an experienced, tenacious veteran who would represent us with honor and dignity. He has been trained in the military to get the information first, and then get the job done. He has put his life in danger for us, and he is now ready to serve again as our congressman.

Dan Sparks is experienced and has represented us over the years with strong independence. He has taken many tough votes, some of which I disagreed with, putting all of his constituents first, and sometimes alienating his own party because he wanted to move legislation forward.

Thomas Martinez is a young independent man with a fresh perspective. He will not be bullied by members of any party and will follow his conscience to vote for the long-term health and well-being of the people of the district.

For those of you who have not yet voted, vote for empathy, intelligence, honor, experience and independence. Vote for the Democrats: Joe Biden, Tina Smith, Dan Feehan, Dan Sparks and Thomas Martinez.

Ted Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea