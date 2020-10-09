Rebels and Panthers see mixed volleyball results

Both the NRHEG and United South Central volleyball teams started their seasons Thursday night.

The Rebels picked up a convincing win, while the Panthers struggled to work their way out of an early hole.

United South Central 3,

Maple River 0

The Rebels got a big night out of senior Josie Schumann and junior Sam Swenson. Schumann recorded a team high 10 kills and six digs, three blocks and three aces, while Swanson set up her teammates with 20 assists, also picking up one kill and one dig herself. The Rebels beat the Crimson 25-14, 25-22, 25-15.

“Our kids came in with the confidence that they could play at a high level and they did so (Thursday) in our first outing of the year,” said head coach Joe Kuechenmeister.

Blooming Prairie 3,

NRHEG 0

Despite the loss, the Panthers came away knowing they have the ability to play at a high level against a good team.

Raquel Fischer led the Panthers with five kills, 15 digs and 4 aces. Hallie Schultz totaled 11 assists to lead the team while Grace Tufte had 10 in the 27-25, 25-7, 25-11 loss.

“Not fun to start the year off on a loss but we had moments tonight where we played well now we need to figure out how to string all of that together at once,” said head coach Onika Peterson. “A lot of the season is left and we need to get better everyday.”