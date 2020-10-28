Ronald E. McNelly

Age 77 of Brooklyn Park passed away October 25, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents, Gayle and Yvonne. Survived by wife, Sandy Stodola; daughters, Angela Gunderson (Jeff Helgoth), Traci (Rick) Lowman, Tara (Chris) Skogheim; grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew and Andrew Gunderson, Hunter and Madison Lowman, Stella, Andrew and Elijah Skogheim; uncle, Dean Sandage. He worked for Litton Microwave along with being an Army Reservist. He retired as Master Sergeant (E8) Electronic Warfare/Signals Intelligence Operations Chief. Services were held Oct. 30, 2020 at Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel, Crystal, MN. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.