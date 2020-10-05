Truck broken into and other reports

A black Ford one-ton truck was reported broken into at 12:06 p.m. Sunday at 713 Freeborn Ave. About $900 in tools was reported taken.

Illegal dumping reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 6:12 a.m. Friday of illegal dumping at 16789 720th Ave., Albert Lea. Eleven tires, three damaged bikes, an old vacuum and some screens and cushions were found dumped.

Campaign signs stolen

Trump campaign signs were reported stolen at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at 606 E. Sixth St. The resident had reportedly had the signs taken four previous times.

A Biden campaign sign was reported stolen from a yard at 12:17 p.m. Saturday at 120 N. Third Ave.

Damaged reported

Two urn holders were reported destroyed, three flower pots smashed and a flag pole was damaged at 1:37 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 870th Avenue and 230th Street in Oakland. The damage reportedly happened sometime in the last week.

Man cited for violation

Police arrested Hector Manuel Olvera for a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 11:10 p.m. Saturday at 114 N. Eighth Ave.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off valued at $26.15 was reported at 8:21 p.m. Sunday at 23087 State Highway 13.

Water heater reported on fire

Dispatchers received a report of a water heater that was believed to be on fire at 11:30 a.m. Friday at 225 S. Pearl St.

Flashlight reported stolen

Police received a report of a male who reportedly stole a flashlight at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The item was recovered.

Woman cited for assault

Police cited Holly Beth Tovar for fifth-degree assault at 10:52 p.m. Saturday at 215 E. Third St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Shane Phillip Bennett, 32, on a local warrant at 2:07 a.m. Sunday at 433 Maurice Ave.

Vehicle damaged

Police received a report at 12:16 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle that was reported covered in chocolate syrup, maple syrup, spaghettios, flour and ketchup at 306 Wedgewood Road. The windshield was also broken.

Barricade smashed

A barricade was reported smashed up and a license plate left behind at 1:10 p.m. Sunday on the 800 block of West Clark Street.