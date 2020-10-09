Wolverines open volleyball season

GLENVILLE — The Glenville-Emmons volleyball team hosted Spring Grove Thursday night to open up the season after a long wait.

Despite a strong showing in the opening set, the Wolverines struggled to keep any of that momentum, falling to the Lions in straight sets, 25-17, 25-12, 25-10.

It was a true back-and-forth affair to kick off the first set, as the Wolverines and Lions traded the lead multiple times before the Lions pulled ahead by three points at 14-11. The Wolverines stayed close behind the Lions but were never able to catch back up, dropping the first set 25-17.

Glenville-Emmons got out to a quick start in the second set, jumping to a 5-1 lead. However, Spring Grove battled back quickly and took the lead for themselves at the 10-9 mark. Glenville-Emmons struggled to keep Spring Grove at bay, coming out on the wrong end of a 15-3 run for the Lions. The Wolverines lost the second set, 25-12.

The Wolverines lost their way in the third set, letting the Lions open a commanding 15-8 lead. The Lions took little time in putting the Wolverines away, finishing the set 25-10.

Senior Skyler Cosens led the team with eight kills, while also adding two blocks. Jaden Schumaker totaled two kills and 13 digs. Gracie Dahlum led the team with nine assists and Kayler Nesset came away with 14 digs.

The Wolverines fall to 0-1 to start the season and will be back on the court Monday when they take on the 1-0 Burros of Lanesboro.