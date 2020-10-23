Woman injured in crash and other reports

A 67-year-old woman was injured Thursday afternoon after a crash on East Main Street at the road’s intersection with Katherine Street.

Ernestine Virginia Madrigal, 67, of Albert Lea was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to Albert Lea police.

Police stated Madrigal was driving west on Main Street in a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta when the car collided with a 2001 Chevy Impala, driven by Alden Helleksen, 16, of Albert Lea that was reportedly turning left onto Main Street from Katherine Street.

Helleksen was charged for failure to yield the right of way.

Damage, theft reported

TVs were broken and a car was taken at 1:20 p.m. Thursday at 1214 Wedgewood Road. The vehicle was later found at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Samantha Marie Haukoos, 30, for theft at 2:22 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Lawn mower, trailer stolen

A rider lawn mower and trailer were reported stolen at 4:05 p.m. Thursday at 1420 Eberhart St. The theft reportedly happened sometime in the 24 hours prior.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Misty Star Possehl, 39, on a warrant and drug possession after a search warrant was conducted at 11:18 a.m. Thursday at 928 W. Front St.

Police arrested Spencer Adam Edwards, 30, on local warrants at 10:03 p.m. Thursday at 929 S. Third Ave.