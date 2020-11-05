5 things to do this week

1. Deer Widows Big Buck Hunt

The Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau and Main Street Program will host the Deer Widows Big Buck Hunt from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Albert Lea. People can participate in their own “buck hunt” during the deer hunting opening weekend at participating businesses in the area. While shopping or dining at area stores or restaurants, participants can snap a photo with each business’s deer and post the photo to the event’s Facebook page. Participants get a double entry for taking a picture of themselves with their purchases at each location and posting to the page. A full list of participating businesses can be found on the Deer Widows Big Buck Hunt Facebook event page.

2. World War II Coming Home

The Freeborn County Historical Museum will host a presentation on World War II from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 1031 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea. Michael Eckers will speak on some of the changes in society “that resulted from the largest military conflict in human history and the newly won peace that followed,” according to the event’s Facebook page. The cost to attend the presentation is $5 for museum members or $10 for non-members.

3. Autumn Harvest Craft and Vendor Show

Northbridge Mall will host the Autumn Harvest Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the mall, 2510 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea.

4. Jesse & The Medicine Men

Three Oak Vineyards and Winery will host country music act Jesse & The Medicine Men from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the winery, 73505 225th St. in Albert Lea.

5. Holiday kickoff make-and-takes

Junktion Market and Tiffney Dawn will host a make-and-take class from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Northbridge Mall, 2510 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea. Class participants can choose to make fall, winter or holiday gnomes or holiday signs, or can make both. Regular gnomes will cost $25 to make, long-legged gnomes will be $30 and 7-inch-by-7-inch wooden signs will be $15 each, with four different designs available. Pre-registration and payment is required as space is limited, and can be done at Junktion Market or by calling 507-668-4069.