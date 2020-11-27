A.L. boys’ basketball goes online for workouts, meetings

While the start of the season may be delayed until at least mid December, the Albert Lea boys’ basketball team is turning to virtual means to host voluntary meetings and workouts as a way to hone their skills and build team chemistry before that date comes.

Head coach Spencer Dahl said that while the topics and discussions they have are limited due to restrictions by the league, the main goal of his is to just be there for his players.

“The things I’m allowed to do with them are kind of slim, but they’re things that I think our kids will value,” Dahl said. “Just connecting with them so we can talk basketball and cover some of the basic stuff, going over goals and things like that, just really connect.

“With how weird sports and school have been, that’s what I want to do more than anything, just to meet with them, talk and be there for them.”

Everything is optional in the meetings, including attendance, but Dahl said he plans to provide the players with things they can do on their own so when they get the green light from the league to start practices, they have a little bit of a jump and have everyone on the same page when that day comes.

While the team hasn’t had any meetings so far, the format is still up in the air. Dahl said some meetings might take 30 minutes or less, while some might take more than an hour.

Dahl said he thinks the meetings will be an advantage to his team especially in the chemistry building aspect.

“This is a really hard thing to go through, from our senior to adults as well as our freshman and eighth graders,” Dahl said. “I just want them to know that we’re not just saying ‘Hey, you can’t be in school, you can’t have sports, we’ll see you when we see you.’ I just want to be there for them. Regardless if I was the head coach or not, I want to connect. It’s an advantage to just have that chemistry and kind of get to know each other. I want their attitude and mindset to be as positive as it can be.”

Registration for the basketball team is still open. All players wishing to participate in the virtual team activities must be registered to be on the team.