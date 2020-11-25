Albert Lea Area Schools to stay in distance learning through end of December

Albert Lea Area Schools announced Wednesday on its website it will continue with distance learning through the end of the first semester because of high COVID-19 caseload in Freeborn County.

A decision on the learning format for January will be made the week of Dec. 29, according to the district website.

“Thanks to all of our families for being flexible during these challenging times,” the announcement states. “We are hopeful that this shutdown will be short, and the last one our students and staff face this school year.”

As of Wednesday, the county had 299 active COVID-19 cases. According to the district website, there are currently 23 active cases within the district.

The district stated Dec. 4 will now be a homework only day for all students, including those students in the Distance Learning Academy, to allow teachers through the district to plan distance learning for the rest of the semester.

The district will continue to provide child care at Hawthorne Elementary to children of Tier 1 families, and meals will be distributed to students and families through Dec. 22. Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon at each school, Youth for Christ’s The Rock, the Albert Lea Family Y, St. Theodore Catholic Church, Stoney Creek Estates, First Baptist Church in Clarks Grove, Hollandale Reformed Church and Hayward Lutheran Church.

The status of district activities will be determined at a later date.