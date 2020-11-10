Freeborn County under ice storm warning; Albert Lea district cancels school for weather

Albert Lea Area Schools will be closed Tuesday because of inclement weather. It will be an e-learning day.

The announcement comes as Freeborn, Faribault and Steele counties are under an ice storm warning as freezing rain is expected across southern Minnesota.

St. Theodore Catholic School and United Preschool will also be closed.

According to the National Weather Service, up to a quarter inch of ice is expected, along with two inches of snow.

The warning is in effect through 6 p.m.

Further north, a narrow swath of heavy snow looks to set along a line from Mankato to the Twin Cities to Luck, Wisconsin. A winter storm warning has been issued for this area, where 4 to 7 inches of snow are expected, the weather agency stated.

The Weather Service advises against travel, and if people must travel they should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

Check out the latest road conditions here. As of 6:15 a.m., roads in Freeborn County were listed as wet with some slick spots.

Look to the Tribune for more delays or cancellations as they arrive.