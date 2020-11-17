Albert Lea schools providing food for students, adults

Albert Lea Area Schools is providing students and adults with free meals while the district is distance learning, according to a press release. Meal pickup services begin Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon and will continue Mondays through Fridays at the following locations:

• Buses at each school as well as Brookside Education Center (but not the Area Learning Center)

• The Rock

• Albert Lea Family Y

• St. Theodore Catholic Church

• Stoney Creek Estates

• First Baptist Church in Clarks Grove

• Hollandale Reformed Church in Hollandale

• Hayward Lutheran Church in Hayward

There won’t be any meals Nov. 25 through 27 due to Thanksgiving break.