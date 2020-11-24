November 24, 2020

Apartment broken into and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:10 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

An apartment at 214 W. College St. was reported broken into at 5:59 a.m. Monday. According to police, $2,500 was stolen. 

 

Thefts reported

A deer blind, propane tank and heater were reported stolen at 4:58 p.m. Monday at 87725 265th St., Austin. 

A black iPhone 7 was reported stolen to police at 10:27 a.m. Monday. The theft reportedly happened about a week prior at the Nasty Habit. 

A coin machine was reported stolen from a car wash at 1:45 p.m. Monday at 410 E. Main St. 

A trailer was reported stolen at 3:05 p.m. Monday at 425 Ulstad Ave. 

 

Hydrant damaged in hit-and-run

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 9:52 a.m. Monday near the intersection of West Ninth Street and Wedgewood Road in Albert Lea. A fire hydrant was hit.

 

1 arrested for restraining order violation

Police arrested Adrial Benjiman Mendez on a harassment restraining order violation at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 722 St. Thomas Ave. 

 

1 cited for possession of drug paraphernalia

Police cited a juvenile for possession of drug paraphernalia/possession of an e-cigarette device after a traffic stop at 8:21 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Blake Avenue 

 

