Daily COVID-19 update: 30 new cases in Freeborn County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 6,353 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.

The state has now had 276,500 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which almost 50,000 are considered active cases.

The deaths were reported in Aitkin, Benton, Clay, Crow Wing, Hennepin, Itasca, Kandiyohi, Lake, Lyon, Pine, Ramsey, Sherburne, Swift, Washington, Wright and Yellow Medicine counties.

The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to late 90s, and eight resided in long-term care facilities.

The state has now had 3,265 total deaths, of which 2,223 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported 30 new cases and has now had 1,393 total cases. One person was also added to the county’s list from another county.

Of the total cases, 272 are considered active cases and 16 are hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

One person between 5 and 9

Five people between 10 and 14

Four people between 15 and 19

Two people in their 20s

Three people in their 30s

Four people in their 40s

Five people in their 50s

Three people in their 60s

One person in their 70s

Two people in their 80s

The following are updates on other area counties:

Faribault County: nine new cases, 475 total cases

Mower County: 37 new cases, 2,367 total cases

Steele County: 35 new cases, 1,675 total cases

Waseca County: 11 new cases, 1,297 total cases

The state department reported 57,015 tests were completed, including 56,081 PCR tests and 934 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths