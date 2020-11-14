November 14, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 49 new cases reported in Freeborn County, more than 8,700 statewide

By Staff Reports

Published 11:24 am Saturday, November 14, 2020

New COVID-19 cases in Minnesota again reached new heights Saturday with 8,703 new cases reported.

Freeborn County alone reported 49 new cases, which is a tie for most cases in a single day reported a week earlier. The county has now had 995 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of that number, 160 are considered active cases and seven people from the county are hospitalized.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 5 and 9

• Two people between 10 and 14

• Five people between 15 and 19

• Seven people in their 20s

• 12 people in their 30s

• Six people in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• 10 people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

• One person in their 90s

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has now had 216,028 total cases reported, and nearly 50,000 of those cases are still considered active cases. As of the end of the week, more than 1,400 people were hospitalized with almost 300 in intensive care.

The state also reported 35 new deaths from 19 counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to late 90s, and 27 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,874 total deaths, of which 1,981 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 11 new cases, 354 total cases

• Mower County: 32 new cases, 1,752 total cases

• Steele County: 63 new cases, 1,138 total cases

• Waseca County: 17 new cases; 1,048 total cases

Testing continues to increase with 52,311 new tests completed, of which 51,291 were PCR tests and 1,020 were antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 455 3 458 12
Anoka 15,082 457 15,539 188
Becker 1,248 5 1,253 4
Beltrami 1,469 2 1,471 13
Benton 1,947 40 1,987 28
Big Stone 232 1 233 1
Blue Earth 2,888 2 2,890 10
Brown 751 1 752 5
Carlton 1,007 101 1,108 8
Carver 2,859 30 2,889 9
Cass 886 2 888 8
Chippewa 634 2 636 6
Chisago 2,161 47 2,208 4
Clay 3,683 10 3,693 50
Clearwater 296 0 296 3
Cook 40 0 40 0
Cottonwood 493 1 494 0
Crow Wing 2,328 4 2,332 25
Dakota 14,923 158 15,081 158
Dodge 541 0 541 0
Douglas 1,568 7 1,575 16
Faribault 354 0 354 0
Fillmore 422 1 423 0
Freeborn 995 0 995 5
Goodhue 1,103 3 1,106 20
Grant 167 0 167 5
Hennepin 48,896 366 49,262 1,039
Houston 453 3 456 2
Hubbard 752 2 754 14
Isanti 1,167 42 1,209 10
Itasca 1,291 0 1,291 19
Jackson 313 1 314 1
Kanabec 398 2 400 11
Kandiyohi 2,604 5 2,609 9
Kittson 124 3 127 1
Koochiching 255 1 256 5
Lac qui Parle 228 0 228 3
Lake 212 8 220 1
Lake of the Woods 65 5 70 1
Le Sueur 958 1 959 7
Lincoln 255 1 256 1
Lyon 1,501 2 1,503 7
Mahnomen 179 0 179 3
Marshall 305 3 308 6
Martin 775 0 775 19
McLeod 1,179 2 1,181 6
Meeker 701 2 703 5
Mille Lacs 1,006 12 1,018 26
Morrison 1,334 14 1,348 16
Mower 1,735 17 1,752 21
Murray 424 0 424 3
Nicollet 1,087 1 1,088 21
Nobles 2,753 2 2,755 25
Norman 245 0 245 5
Olmsted 4,642 1 4,643 30
Otter Tail 1,790 5 1,795 11
Pennington 370 5 375 3
Pine 873 18 891 4
Pipestone 533 0 533 17
Polk 1,584 54 1,638 17
Pope 344 0 344 0
Ramsey 20,383 315 20,698 429
Red Lake 134 2 136 3
Redwood 518 2 520 15
Renville 482 8 490 14
Rice 2,585 15 2,600 23
Rock 486 3 489 9
Roseau 588 93 681 1
Scott 5,568 28 5,596 49
Sherburne 3,727 83 3,810 30
Sibley 439 1 440 3
St. Louis 5,357 45 5,402 83
Stearns 9,539 185 9,724 71
Steele 1,137 1 1,138 5
Stevens 336 2 338 1
Swift 369 0 369 3
Todd 1,387 2 1,389 12
Traverse 95 0 95 0
Wabasha 604 2 606 1
Wadena 496 8 504 6
Waseca 1,048 0 1,048 10
Washington 9,982 137 10,119 94
Watonwan 653 0 653 4
Wilkin 244 0 244 4
Winona 1,985 1 1,986 22
Wright 4,813 50 4,863 27
Yellow Medicine 445 4 449 8
Unknown/missing 319 4 323 0
