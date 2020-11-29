November 29, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 57 new deaths reported, including 1 in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 12:21 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020

Minnesota reported 57 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, including one person from Freeborn County.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the Freeborn County resident was between 85 and 89 years old. This is the sixth resident in the county to die from COVID-19.

The people who died across the state were from 30 counties and ranged in age from 55 to over 100. Twenty-nine resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 3,578 COVID-19 deaths, of which 2,407 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 8,953 new cases across the state, bringing the cumulative cases to 312,969. Of that number, about 47,000 are considered active cases.

Freeborn County reported 21 new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case, bringing its total cases to 1,533.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 18 new lab-confirmed cases; 561 total cases

• Mower County: 43 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 2,616 total cases

• Steele County: 36 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,949 total cases

• Waseca County: 13 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,392 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 761 6 767 30
Anoka 21,081 1,068 22,149 228
Becker 2,035 19 2,054 15
Beltrami 2,142 29 2,171 17
Benton 2,915 79 2,994 51
Big Stone 317 1 318 2
Blue Earth 4,132 9 4,141 16
Brown 1,401 12 1,413 15
Carlton 1,685 173 1,858 16
Carver 4,654 88 4,742 13
Cass 1,428 9 1,437 10
Chippewa 883 4 887 7
Chisago 3,015 101 3,116 11
Clay 4,959 25 4,984 57
Clearwater 517 7 524 8
Cook 72 0 72 0
Cottonwood 834 32 866 4
Crow Wing 3,565 31 3,596 34
Dakota 21,636 379 22,015 190
Dodge 860 0 860 0
Douglas 2,546 57 2,603 37
Faribault 560 1 561 2
Fillmore 695 4 699 0
Freeborn 1,525 8 1,533 6
Goodhue 2,022 10 2,032 28
Grant 278 1 279 6
Hennepin 65,127 1,037 66,164 1,115
Houston 677 21 698 4
Hubbard 1,139 10 1,149 25
Isanti 1,818 88 1,906 17
Itasca 1,900 4 1,904 23
Jackson 482 6 488 1
Kanabec 612 7 619 13
Kandiyohi 4,054 27 4,081 22
Kittson 209 15 224 8
Koochiching 387 5 392 6
Lac qui Parle 372 5 377 3
Lake 387 35 422 6
Lake of the Woods 95 5 100 1
Le Sueur 1,457 13 1,470 11
Lincoln 356 3 359 1
Lyon 2,178 9 2,187 11
Mahnomen 295 1 296 4
Marshall 488 9 497 9
Martin 1,129 4 1,133 20
McLeod 2,116 12 2,128 12
Meeker 1,274 13 1,287 9
Mille Lacs 1,502 34 1,536 31
Morrison 2,260 56 2,316 29
Mower 2,588 28 2,616 23
Murray 582 5 587 3
Nicollet 1,620 5 1,625 25
Nobles 3,073 14 3,087 30
Norman 348 1 349 7
Olmsted 6,650 6 6,656 34
Otter Tail 3,106 37 3,143 22
Pennington 632 15 647 8
Pine 1,319 46 1,365 8
Pipestone 717 8 725 18
Polk 2,437 126 2,563 24
Pope 537 2 539 1
Ramsey 27,106 660 27,766 505
Red Lake 205 8 213 3
Redwood 938 8 946 19
Renville 824 41 865 27
Rice 4,087 41 4,128 36
Rock 766 11 777 9
Roseau 1,093 103 1,196 4
Scott 8,372 90 8,462 55
Sherburne 5,614 262 5,876 41
Sibley 784 9 793 4
St. Louis 8,551 196 8,747 112
Stearns 13,404 329 13,733 116
Steele 1,943 6 1,949 7
Stevens 505 5 510 3
Swift 575 8 583 8
Todd 1,805 7 1,812 14
Traverse 148 0 148 1
Wabasha 1,051 5 1,056 1
Wadena 782 19 801 6
Waseca 1,388 4 1,392 11
Washington 13,678 321 13,999 115
Watonwan 852 2 854 4
Wilkin 388 1 389 5
Winona 2,755 14 2,769 30
Wright 7,446 312 7,758 43
Yellow Medicine 620 28 648 12
Unknown/missing 482 11 493 0
