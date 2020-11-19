November 19, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Daily deaths break another record; 41 new cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:42 am Thursday, November 19, 2020

Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths continued to rise Thursday, breaking the record from the day before for most deaths in a single day.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 72 deaths were reported from 30 counties across the state. Aside from one person in their late 30s in Wilkin County and one person in their late 40s in Anoka County, the remaining people who died were 60 or older. Fifty-one resided in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The state has now had 3,082 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, of which about 69 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Across the state, 7,877 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 249,906. Of that total, more than 50,000 were still considered active cases.

Freeborn County reported 41 new cases and has now had 1,235 total cases.

Specifics about the new cases has not yet been released.

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 19 new cases, 430 total cases

• Mower County: 73 new cases, 2,155 total cases

• Steele County: 34 new cases, 1,482 total cases

• Waseca County: 26 new cases, 1,201 total cases

The Department of Health reported 56,820 new tests completed, including 55,087 PCR tests and 1,733 antigen tests.

 

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 557 6 563 18
Anoka 17,186 673 17,859 203
Becker 1,486 6 1,492 6
Beltrami 1,653 6 1,659 13
Benton 2,320 50 2,370 36
Big Stone 255 1 256 1
Blue Earth 3,432 4 3,436 12
Brown 958 2 960 9
Carlton 1,190 123 1,313 9
Carver 3,548 46 3,594 10
Cass 1,055 2 1,057 8
Chippewa 695 2 697 7
Chisago 2,482 65 2,547 7
Clay 4,061 15 4,076 51
Clearwater 383 4 387 4
Cook 50 0 50 0
Cottonwood 573 7 580 0
Crow Wing 2,802 8 2,810 27
Dakota 17,106 234 17,340 170
Dodge 723 0 723 0
Douglas 1,864 16 1,880 22
Faribault 430 0 430 0
Fillmore 534 2 536 0
Freeborn 1,234 1 1,235 5
Goodhue 1,540 5 1,545 25
Grant 197 0 197 6
Hennepin 54,061 601 54,662 1,066
Houston 536 7 543 2
Hubbard 840 3 843 17
Isanti 1,381 62 1,443 11
Itasca 1,531 2 1,533 21
Jackson 356 2 358 1
Kanabec 452 3 455 11
Kandiyohi 3,039 8 3,047 12
Kittson 147 3 150 3
Koochiching 299 1 300 5
Lac qui Parle 276 3 279 3
Lake 271 14 285 1
Lake of the Woods 73 5 78 1
Le Sueur 1,163 9 1,172 8
Lincoln 280 1 281 1
Lyon 1,697 5 1,702 10
Mahnomen 216 0 216 4
Marshall 355 5 360 7
Martin 890 0 890 20
McLeod 1,536 3 1,539 8
Meeker 877 3 880 7
Mille Lacs 1,156 22 1,178 30
Morrison 1,837 25 1,862 19
Mower 2,136 19 2,155 22
Murray 480 1 481 3
Nicollet 1,325 3 1,328 22
Nobles 2,850 5 2,855 27
Norman 276 1 277 6
Olmsted 5,696 2 5,698 30
Otter Tail 2,249 12 2,261 14
Pennington 443 8 451 4
Pine 1,001 22 1,023 5
Pipestone 599 6 605 17
Polk 1,864 85 1,949 20
Pope 419 0 419 0
Ramsey 22,620 451 23,071 450
Red Lake 159 3 162 3
Redwood 639 2 641 17
Renville 567 13 580 17
Rice 3,218 30 3,248 27
Rock 556 7 563 9
Roseau 730 96 826 1
Scott 6,652 49 6,701 52
Sherburne 4,433 125 4,558 36
Sibley 587 6 593 4
St. Louis 6,435 111 6,546 87
Stearns 11,017 221 11,238 79
Steele 1,480 2 1,482 6
Stevens 377 3 380 1
Swift 441 1 442 5
Todd 1,531 4 1,535 12
Traverse 109 0 109 0
Wabasha 798 3 801 1
Wadena 605 8 613 6
Waseca 1,200 1 1,201 10
Washington 11,299 196 11,495 100
Watonwan 730 0 730 4
Wilkin 292 0 292 5
Winona 2,258 2 2,260 25
Wright 5,719 98 5,817 30
Yellow Medicine 485 14 499 8
Unknown/missing 369 4 373 0
