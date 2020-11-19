Daily COVID-19 update: Daily deaths break another record; 41 new cases in Freeborn County

Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths continued to rise Thursday, breaking the record from the day before for most deaths in a single day.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 72 deaths were reported from 30 counties across the state. Aside from one person in their late 30s in Wilkin County and one person in their late 40s in Anoka County, the remaining people who died were 60 or older. Fifty-one resided in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The state has now had 3,082 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, of which about 69 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Across the state, 7,877 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 249,906. Of that total, more than 50,000 were still considered active cases.

Freeborn County reported 41 new cases and has now had 1,235 total cases.

Specifics about the new cases has not yet been released.

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 19 new cases, 430 total cases

• Mower County: 73 new cases, 2,155 total cases

• Steele County: 34 new cases, 1,482 total cases

• Waseca County: 26 new cases, 1,201 total cases

The Department of Health reported 56,820 new tests completed, including 55,087 PCR tests and 1,733 antigen tests.

