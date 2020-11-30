Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 23 new cases; county’s active cases drop below 200

Freeborn County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday in the daily update from local and state health officials.

The county now has had 1,554 cumulative cases, of which 185 are considered active cases. Twenty-four people are hospitalized.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included the following:

• Three people ages 15 to 19

• One person in their 20s

• Four people in their 30s

• Five people in their 40s

• One person in their 50s

• Four people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• Two people in their 80s

• Two people in their 90s

Statewide, 5,801 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 318,763. Of that number, 46,155 are active cases and 1,840 are hospitalized, including 392 in intensive care.

Fifteen new deaths were reported in 12 counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 60s to over 100 years old, and five resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 3,593 cumulative deaths, of which 3,413 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 15 new cases; 573 total cases

• Mower County: 39 new cases; 2,658 total cases

• Steele County: 42 new cases; 1,991 total cases

• Waseca County: Six new cases; 1,398 total cases

