Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations across Minnesota continue to rise; Freeborn County reports 25 new cases

By Albert Lea Tribune and Associated Press

Hospitalizations across Minnesota reached new heights on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 1,669 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday, including 346 in intensive care. Total hospitalizations are up by more than 100 from the previous day.

New cases grew by 5,945, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 236,949. Of that number, more than 50,000 are still considered active cases.

Twenty-six new deaths were reported, including one person from Mower County in their early 90s. Deaths came from17 counties and ranged in age from early 50s to early 90s. Twelve resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and three lived in group homes or residential behavioral health facilities.

The state has now had 2,943 deaths, of which 2,015 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The numbers come as officials on Monday urged people to stay home when possible and skip Thanksgiving gatherings as the pandemic pushes hospitals to their limits.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, Gov. Tim Walz warned that positive cases in the pipeline would end up putting Minnesota hospitals under even more strain in coming weeks. He said more restrictions will likely be announced this week, including possible changes to youth winter sports, and he urged Minnesotans to stop politicizing the pandemic and listen to health officials.

“We need to fight the virus and not each other,” the Democratic governor said, adding: “Wear your masks and stay healthy — if for no other reason. that’ll keep you healthy to vote against me in two years.”

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who described the numbers as “really very terrifying,” said activities that were deemed relatively safe a month or two weeks ago are now significantly more risky due to the dramatic increases in cases and hospitalizations. That includes small Thanksgiving gatherings — which she said should be reconsidered.

“The ground is really shifting under our feet and we need to adapt quickly,” Malcolm said. “The plans we thought might OK earlier this month, even now might present an unacceptable risk to friends and family.”

Area updates

Freeborn County on Tuesday reported 25 new cases, increasing its cumulative total to 1,168.

Information has not yet been released about the new cases or the number of active cases in the county.

The following are updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: Two new cases, 404 total cases

• Mower County: 27 new cases, 2,065 total cases

• Steele County: 29 new cases, 1,423 total cases

• Waseca County: 11 new cases, 1,157 total cases