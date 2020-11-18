November 19, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota COVID deaths pass 3,000

By Staff Reports

Published 11:26 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Minnesota on Wednesday reported its highest deaths in a single day during the COVID-19 pandemic with 67 deaths, pushing the state’s total deaths past 3,000.

The people who died ranged in age from late 50s to over 100 and came from 35 counties, including one from Steele County in their early 90s. Fifty-one of the people who died lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state has now had 3,010 cumulative deaths, of which about 69% resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, there were 5,102 new cases reported, increasing the cumulative count to 242,043, of which more than 48,000 are still considered active cases. Across the state, 1,706 people are hospitalized, including 355 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 26 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and has now had 1,193 total cases. One person has been moved off the county’s list to another county.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated 11 people are hospitalized from the county, and 63 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The county’s new cases included the following:

• Four people between 10 and 14

• Five between 15 and 19

• Two people in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• Five people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• Two people in their 80s

• One person in their 90s

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 10 new cases, 414 total cases

• Mower County: 13 new cases, 2,081 total cases

• Steele County: 26 new cases, 1,447 total cases

• Waseca County: 17 new cases, 1,175 total cases

The state reported 37,026 new tests were completed, including 33,237 PCR tests and 3,789 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 544 4 548 15
Anoka 16,738 636 17,374 196
Becker 1,438 6 1,444 5
Beltrami 1,622 6 1,628 13
Benton 2,176 49 2,225 35
Big Stone 250 1 251 1
Blue Earth 3,300 4 3,304 12
Brown 908 1 909 6
Carlton 1,131 119 1,250 9
Carver 3,403 40 3,443 10
Cass 1,013 2 1,015 8
Chippewa 689 2 691 7
Chisago 2,404 61 2,465 5
Clay 3,941 14 3,955 51
Clearwater 368 4 372 3
Cook 48 0 48 0
Cottonwood 547 5 552 0
Crow Wing 2,680 8 2,688 26
Dakota 16,689 208 16,897 165
Dodge 698 1 699 0
Douglas 1,817 16 1,833 21
Faribault 414 0 414 0
Fillmore 509 2 511 0
Freeborn 1,193 0 1,193 5
Goodhue 1,492 6 1,498 23
Grant 193 0 193 6
Hennepin 52,938 548 53,486 1,061
Houston 519 5 524 2
Hubbard 824 2 826 15
Isanti 1,351 57 1,408 11
Itasca 1,488 1 1,489 19
Jackson 354 2 356 1
Kanabec 443 3 446 11
Kandiyohi 2,950 6 2,956 9
Kittson 145 3 148 2
Koochiching 292 1 293 5
Lac qui Parle 263 3 266 3
Lake 255 11 266 1
Lake of the Woods 73 5 78 1
Le Sueur 1,111 2 1,113 8
Lincoln 274 1 275 1
Lyon 1,673 4 1,677 9
Mahnomen 210 0 210 3
Marshall 349 3 352 7
Martin 865 0 865 19
McLeod 1,462 3 1,465 8
Meeker 825 3 828 6
Mille Lacs 1,119 20 1,139 30
Morrison 1,484 23 1,507 16
Mower 2,062 19 2,081 22
Murray 468 1 469 3
Nicollet 1,260 1 1,261 22
Nobles 2,836 4 2,840 27
Norman 268 1 269 6
Olmsted 5,536 2 5,538 30
Otter Tail 2,186 11 2,197 12
Pennington 432 7 439 4
Pine 975 21 996 5
Pipestone 570 5 575 17
Polk 1,772 73 1,845 20
Pope 406 0 406 0
Ramsey 22,069 428 22,497 441
Red Lake 160 3 163 3
Redwood 620 2 622 17
Renville 541 11 552 16
Rice 3,045 26 3,071 27
Rock 542 7 549 9
Roseau 713 94 807 1
Scott 6,431 36 6,467 51
Sherburne 4,206 122 4,328 33
Sibley 549 5 554 4
St. Louis 6,102 90 6,192 85
Stearns 10,525 214 10,739 76
Steele 1,445 2 1,447 6
Stevens 376 3 379 1
Swift 431 1 432 5
Todd 1,500 2 1,502 12
Traverse 108 0 108 0
Wabasha 777 3 780 1
Wadena 582 8 590 6
Waseca 1,174 1 1,175 10
Washington 11,023 181 11,204 100
Watonwan 717 0 717 4
Wilkin 275 0 275 4
Winona 2,190 1 2,191 22
Wright 5,508 94 5,602 30
Yellow Medicine 478 13 491 8
Unknown/missing 316 4 320 0
