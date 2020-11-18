Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota COVID deaths pass 3,000

Minnesota on Wednesday reported its highest deaths in a single day during the COVID-19 pandemic with 67 deaths, pushing the state’s total deaths past 3,000.

The people who died ranged in age from late 50s to over 100 and came from 35 counties, including one from Steele County in their early 90s. Fifty-one of the people who died lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state has now had 3,010 cumulative deaths, of which about 69% resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, there were 5,102 new cases reported, increasing the cumulative count to 242,043, of which more than 48,000 are still considered active cases. Across the state, 1,706 people are hospitalized, including 355 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 26 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and has now had 1,193 total cases. One person has been moved off the county’s list to another county.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated 11 people are hospitalized from the county, and 63 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The county’s new cases included the following:

• Four people between 10 and 14

• Five between 15 and 19

• Two people in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• Five people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• Two people in their 80s

• One person in their 90s

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 10 new cases, 414 total cases

• Mower County: 13 new cases, 2,081 total cases

• Steele County: 26 new cases, 1,447 total cases

• Waseca County: 17 new cases, 1,175 total cases

The state reported 37,026 new tests were completed, including 33,237 PCR tests and 3,789 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths