November 8, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Nearly 6,000 new cases reported statewide; 16 new cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 12:09 pm Sunday, November 8, 2020

Coming off a day with 49 new COVID-19 cases, Freeborn County reported an additional 16 cases on Sunday, according to health officials.

The county has now had 903 total cases, of which 163 are considered active cases and six people are hospitalized, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated.

The new cases included the following:

• One person under 10

• Two people between 10 and 20

• Three people in their 20s

• Four people in their 30s

• One person in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a record new 5,924 cases across the state, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 180,832. Of that number, 146,311 are no longer in isolation. Over 1,000 people were hospitalized as of Friday.

The state also reported 31 new deaths in Anoka, Benton, Brown, Cass, Chippewa, Dakota, Douglas, Hennepin, Hubbard, Marshall, Morrison, Otter Tail, Polk, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Stearns, Washington and Wright counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 40s to early 90s.

Eighteen resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The following are updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: six new cases, 313 total cases

• Mower County: six new cases, 1,683 total cases

• Steele County: 13 new cases, 1,017 total cases

• Waseca County: seven new cases, 1,012 total cases

The state reported 44,913 new tests completed statewide Saturday, including 41,917 PCR tests and 2,996 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 340 3 343 5
Anoka 12,243 193 12,436 175
Becker 926 3 929 4
Beltrami 1,247 1 1,248 13
Benton 1,509 31 1,540 21
Big Stone 214 1 215 1
Blue Earth 2,535 0 2,535 7
Brown 570 0 570 5
Carlton 748 78 826 5
Carver 2,324 15 2,339 9
Cass 675 1 676 7
Chippewa 559 2 561 4
Chisago 1,660 21 1,681 2
Clay 3,200 3 3,203 46
Clearwater 208 0 208 2
Cook 33 0 33 0
Cottonwood 383 0 383 0
Crow Wing 1,790 3 1,793 22
Dakota 12,571 90 12,661 147
Dodge 500 0 500 0
Douglas 1,156 5 1,161 11
Faribault 313 0 313 0
Fillmore 354 1 355 0
Freeborn 903 0 903 5
Goodhue 975 1 976 17
Grant 139 0 139 5
Hennepin 42,495 200 42,695 1,023
Houston 344 0 344 2
Hubbard 630 1 631 9
Isanti 871 11 882 8
Itasca 1,056 0 1,056 17
Jackson 271 1 272 1
Kanabec 306 1 307 10
Kandiyohi 2,222 2 2,224 6
Kittson 103 2 105 1
Koochiching 206 0 206 5
Lac qui Parle 182 0 182 3
Lake 175 7 182 0
Lake of the Woods 59 4 63 1
Le Sueur 829 1 830 6
Lincoln 228 1 229 1
Lyon 1,243 2 1,245 6
Mahnomen 155 0 155 3
Marshall 259 0 259 4
Martin 711 0 711 18
McLeod 880 1 881 4
Meeker 506 0 506 4
Mille Lacs 743 5 748 21
Morrison 1,116 10 1,126 12
Mower 1,666 17 1,683 21
Murray 351 0 351 3
Nicollet 953 0 953 20
Nobles 2,612 2 2,614 22
Norman 201 0 201 4
Olmsted 4,212 1 4,213 30
Otter Tail 1,300 2 1,302 9
Pennington 277 1 278 2
Pine 739 14 753 2
Pipestone 447 0 447 17
Polk 1,262 34 1,296 10
Pope 243 0 243 1
Ramsey 17,622 200 17,822 406
Red Lake 114 2 116 2
Redwood 404 1 405 12
Renville 367 7 374 14
Rice 2,135 10 2,145 15
Rock 435 3 438 9
Roseau 483 67 550 1
Scott 4,628 16 4,644 42
Sherburne 2,781 21 2,802 27
Sibley 351 0 351 3
St. Louis 4,235 32 4,267 77
Stearns 7,919 104 8,023 60
Steele 1,016 1 1,017 4
Stevens 252 2 254 1
Swift 310 0 310 3
Todd 1,197 1 1,198 10
Traverse 80 0 80 0
Wabasha 543 1 544 1
Wadena 392 7 399 5
Waseca 1,012 0 1,012 10
Washington 8,354 58 8,412 79
Watonwan 618 0 618 4
Wilkin 195 0 195 4
Winona 1,685 1 1,686 20
Wright 3,785 22 3,807 21
Yellow Medicine 391 4 395 7
Unknown/missing 293 5 298 0
