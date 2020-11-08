Daily COVID-19 update: Nearly 6,000 new cases reported statewide; 16 new cases in Freeborn County

Coming off a day with 49 new COVID-19 cases, Freeborn County reported an additional 16 cases on Sunday, according to health officials.

The county has now had 903 total cases, of which 163 are considered active cases and six people are hospitalized, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated.

The new cases included the following:

• One person under 10

• Two people between 10 and 20

• Three people in their 20s

• Four people in their 30s

• One person in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a record new 5,924 cases across the state, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 180,832. Of that number, 146,311 are no longer in isolation. Over 1,000 people were hospitalized as of Friday.

The state also reported 31 new deaths in Anoka, Benton, Brown, Cass, Chippewa, Dakota, Douglas, Hennepin, Hubbard, Marshall, Morrison, Otter Tail, Polk, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Stearns, Washington and Wright counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 40s to early 90s.

Eighteen resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The following are updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: six new cases, 313 total cases

• Mower County: six new cases, 1,683 total cases

• Steele County: 13 new cases, 1,017 total cases

• Waseca County: seven new cases, 1,012 total cases

The state reported 44,913 new tests completed statewide Saturday, including 41,917 PCR tests and 2,996 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths