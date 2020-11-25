Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

Minnesota on Wednesday tied a record for the most deaths in a single day from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 72 people died from 34 counties across the state.

Aside from one person in their early 40s and one person in their early 50s in Ramsey County, the remainder were 60 or older. Forty-eight of the residents lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The state has now had 3,375 people who have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic, of which 2,292 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, there were 6,399 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 289,303.

Of that total, about 49,000 are still considered active cases. As of Tuesday, 1,812 people were hospitalized, including 387 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 26 new cases, increasing its total to 1,446. Of that number, 299 are considered active cases, and 22 people are hospitalized. Seventy-five people have now been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 5 and 9

• Two people between 15 and 19

• Six people in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• Four people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• Four people in their 80s

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 18 new lab-confirmed cases: 508 total cases

• Mower County: 15 new lab-confirmed cases, 2 new probable cases; 2,413 total cases

• Steele County: 50 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,782 total cases

• Waseca County: 28 new lab-confirmed cases; 1340 total cases

The state reported 65,552 new tests were completed, including 62,857 PCR tests and 2,695 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths