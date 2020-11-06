Deloris Mae Springer Sindt, 64, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, died November 4, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was born October 6, 1956 to Maurice Leroy and Marion Dorothy (Gardner) Springer in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Deloris attended Freeborn High School in Albert Lea, Minnesota and graduated in 1975.

Deloris was a homemaker and mother for forty-three years. She enjoyed camping, the Renaissance Fair, crafting, knitting, and crochet. She refused to let polio keep her from living fully and actively.

She is preceded in death by her father, Maurice Springer; and brother-in-law, Ronald Casebier.

Deloris is survived by her son, Alex J. Sindt of Colorado Springs; grandchildren, Ivy and Abel Sindt of Colorado Springs; mother, Marion Springer of Freeborn, Minnesota; brother, Robert Springer of Hinckley, Minnesota; sisters, Charlotte (Dan) Connors of Waseca, Minnesota and Sharon Casebier of Skiatook, Oklahoma; many nieces and nephews; and daughter-in-law, Jessica Ray of Colorado Springs.

Memorial contributions may be made to her son, Alex Sindt, at 1859 Monterey Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910.

Due to COVID restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held in early 2021 at the family’s home.

Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services, tsfs.co