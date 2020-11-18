Donations needed for Jack Frost’s Closet

JackFrost’s Closet is collecting new socks as well as clean and gently used winter coats, boots and mittens for infants, children, men and women in Freeborn County, according to a press release.

Families or individuals can come to Grace Lutheran Church’s back entrance, 918 Garfield in Albert Lea, and select what they need to keep warm. Masks are provided and social distancing implemented. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21, and Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19.

Albert Lea collection dropbox locations include Albert Lea Family Y, City Arena, American Legion, Hy-Vee, Caribou Coffee, Pizza Ranch, Walmart, Dollar General, Bleachers Bar & Grill, Dave Syverson Ford, and First Lutheran, Grace Lutheran and Vineyard Churches.

In Freeborn County dropboxes are located at Alden Redeemer Church, First Baptist Church of Clarks Grove, Conger Meat Market, Emmons American Legion, Sorenson’s Appliance & TV in Geneva, Glenville American Legion, Hartland University and Twin Lakes-Pub 69.

Jack Frost’s Closet is in its fifth year and is a partner with AZ-One, a local faith-based 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Those who don’t have items to donate can consider a monetary donation, which will be used to purchase new winter items for children. Checks can be made payable to AZ-One FBO Jack Frost at 72058 Phillip Drive, Albert Lea, MN 56007.