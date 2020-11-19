A PRIVATE FAMILY Funeral Mass for Dorrene Walker will be held at St. Theodore Catholic Church on Saturday (11/21). Fr. Kurt Farrell will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home Facebook Page starting at 10:55AM on Saturday. Please direct memorials for the family to Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com

Dorrene Rose Walker, age 77 of Albert Lea, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Dorrene was born on April 10, 1943 in Adrian, MN to Joseph and Bernice (Arens) Duwenhoegger. She grew up on the family farm near Lismore, MN and attended grade school at St. Kilian Catholic School in Wilmont, MN. She graduated from Adrian High School in 1960. She graduated from Mankato State University. She married Richard (Dick) Dean Walker on August 14, 1965 at St. Kilian Catholic Church. Together they moved to Albert Lea and raised their family.

Dorrene was a member of the St. Theodore’s Women’s Group, the American Legion Auxiliary, TOPS 153-Albert Lea, Silver Sneakers Club, and the Freeborn County Home Extension. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, sewing, gardening, having coffee with her friends at McDonald’s, and spending time with their dog Dottie. She also loved to volunteer her time for anything she could. Most of all Dorrene loved to spend time with family and friends.

Dorrene is survived by her husband of 55 years Dick; children Rose (Michael) Lein and Johnnie (Lori); grandchildren David (Tiffany) Lein, Dan (Emily) Lein, Samantha (fiancé Andy) Lein, Dillan (special friend Anna) Lein, Emily (special friend Shelby) Walker, and Abby (special friend Brad) Walker; sister Pat (Al) Powers; sister-in-law Naoma (Dennis) Morrison; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dorrene was preceded in death by her parents; brother Neil Duwenhoegger; parents-in-law Johnnie and Naomi Walker; sisters-in-law Bonnie Sleeper, Betty Thompson, and Jan Duwenhoegger; brothers-in-law Gary Sleeper and Robert Thompson.