Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and Dave Syverson Auto Center.

Amidst all the unpleasant news this week, it was great to see the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and Dave Syverson Ford Lincoln team up this week to present Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson and his family with a brand new 2020 Ford Expedition and check for $25,000.

The funds for the vehicle were raised through a GoFundMe campaign organized by the MPPOA.

Matson, who returned to the community last month after being critically wounded while in the line of duty in January, accepted the gift with his wife, Megan.

It is heartwarming to see the community continue to rally around this family, and we thank all those who played a part in making it happen, whether it be those who donated money through the GoFundMe page, Dave Syverson or the MPPOA.

To increasing COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County.

There’s no hiding that Freeborn County has seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks.

These numbers put a strain on many in the community, including businesses, medical facilities and others.

We encourage everyone to do their part to limit the spread of this virus whenever possible. If you’re not already doing the basics — washing your hands often, socially distancing and wearing a mask — there has never been a better time to start.

Remember, if you’re feeling sick, stay home, and if you have been tested for COVID-19, stay home until your results come back.

Help keep yourself and your friends and loved ones safe during this time.

To first responders and hospital workers during the pandemic.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Thank you.

Working as a first responder or hospital worker during the COVID-19 pandemic is surely no easy task, and with cases rising across our county and state, it has never been more difficult.

Many of these people did a lot for the community before COVID struck, and they are making even larger sacrifices now.

We thank you for your dedication, your patience and your kindness, particularly at this time.

To those who gave on the 12th annual Give to the Max Day.

Thanks to all the people who donated during this year’s Give to the Max Day, raising almost $30.5 million for 6,114 nonprofits and schools across the state. This surpassed the amount raised in 2019 of $21.6 million.

In a year where many unprecedented challenges from COVID-19 continue across the globe, area nonprofits are in particular need of a boost.

Since it first started in 2009, GiveMN.org has raised over $275 million for organizations across the state.

The first-ever Give to the Max Day began in 2009 as a means to ignite generosity and grow giving through an online giving platform on GiveMN.org. The first year, Minnesotans donated more than $14 million in 24 hours to nonprofits and schools throughout the state, according to the organization.

Thank you for the good this fundraising platform has provided, and we hope this giving attitude continues throughout the holiday season.