Edwin, Forman, Herman lead county races

As of Tuesday night, Brad Edwin, John Forman and Ted Herman received higher vote totals than their opponents in the races for Freeborn County commissioner in districts 1, 3 and 5.

According to the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, about 10,000 absentee and mail-in ballots had reportedly been counted thus far as of Tuesday, with the rest to be counted Wednesday.

In the 1st District, Edwin had received 1,507 votes, or 53.88%, while opponent Ronald Jacobsen had received 1,284 votes or 45.91%. Six people, or .21%, wrote in a candidate.

Edwin said he wasn’t “going to do a victory dance yet,” but was humbled by the vote totals as of Tuesday night. He said he appreciated those who shared concerns and comments with him when he was campaigning.

Jacobsen said he appreciated the people who voted for him and placed their confidence in him. He said he did not think there would be enough mail or absentee ballots to change the outcome of the race.

In the 3rd District, Forman had received the most votes with 1,316 votes, or 50.25%, while Steve Kluver had received 1,286 votes, or 49.10%. Seventeen people, or .65%, wrote in a candidate.

Forman said he would like to wait until the final results were in to make a comment, and Kluver could not be reached as of press time.

In the 5th District, Herman had received 1,650 votes, or 52.8%, while incumbent Commissioner Mike Lee had received 1,466 votes, or 46.91%. Nine people, or .29%, wrote in a candidate.

Herman said the race would depend on how many absentee and mail ballots were left to be counted to get a final determination.

Lee said he would wait and see what happens but congratulated Herman on running a good campaign.

He thanked the people of the 5th District for giving him nearly 10 years to be their commissioner.

“It was an honor and a great privilege,” Lee said.