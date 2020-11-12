Garage burglaries and other reports
Police received a report at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday of a reported burglary in a garage overnight at 1502 Lakewood Ave. Loose change was reported missing.
Police received a report at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday that someone had been in a garage and vehicle overnight at 104 Tamra Lane. Change and a switchblade knife were missing from the vehicle, and a pair of women’s Nike shoes were missing from the garage.
Police received a report at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday that someone had entered an attached garage overnight at 105 Tamra Lane and taken cash from inside an unlocked vehicle.
1 held on warrant
Police held Carlos G. Reyes, 44, on a Department of Corrections warrant and giving false information after receiving a report at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday at 517 E. Fourth St.
