Give to the Max Day scheduled

The 12th annual Give to the Max Day is set to take place Thursday — a giving event that raises millions each year for nearly 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond, according to a press release. This year, GiveMN is encouraging donors to #GiveWhereYouLiveMN, an effort to help communities in every corner of Minnesota as the unprecedented challenges of this year continue, the release stated.

“In 12 years of Give to the Max Day, this year is certainly unlike any other,” said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. “Give to the Max has always been a socially distanced fundraiser by its nature, and we’re encouraging Minnesotans to ‘Give Where You Live’ in 2020, supporting organizations in your communities, the causes you care about most, and consider expanding your generosity to meet the moment this year in new ways.”

To participate in Give to the Max, donors may visit GiveMN.org and search for the causes they care about most by name, keyword, ZIP code and more. Give to the Max’s early giving period began Nov. 1 and continues through Give to the Max Day on Nov. 19, with random drawings throughout for more than $100,000 in prize grants for Minnesota organizations.

New this year, donors may also browse through filtered search pages for organizations that report being significantly impacted by COVID-19; and for those led by or serving Black people, Indigenous people and people of color (BIPOC). These feature enhancements, made possible through partnership with American National Bank, are built to help highlight these organizations disproportionately affected by events this year, according to the release.

“We serve many Minnesota-based organizations and we’re thrilled to be a part of Minnesota’s giving holiday,” said Andrew Swammi, SVP of nonprofit banking at American National Bank. “We know there are organizations in Minnesota bearing the brunt of the pandemic and systemic racial inequities, and we are proud to help GiveMN connect these causes with new donors.”

Additionally, each donation through GiveMN.org qualifies that Minnesota nonprofit or school for additional grants from the Give to the Max Day prize pool, thanks to the continued generosity of the Bush Foundation, the release stated. On Nov. 19, Give to the Max Day, GiveMN will award:

• $500 early giving golden tickets daily through Nov. 18

• $500 golden ticket prizes every 15 minutes on Nov. 19.

• $1,000 hourly golden ticket prizes hourly on Nov. 19.

• $6,000 power hour prizes, shared among the top three organizations based on the amount raised between 10 and 10:59 a.m. and 10 and 10:59 p.m.

• The grand prize of Give to the Max Day, a $10,000 super-sized golden ticket.

As Give to the Max Day approaches, GiveMN.org has already seen record-breaking donation amounts in 2020, with more than $20 million given already this year. GiveMN’s #GiveAtHomeMN fundraiser at the beginning of the pandemic brought in more than $5.1 million, and more than $9 million was given in the month after the killing of George Floyd, mainly to organizations focusing on racial equity and helping Twin Cities neighborhoods rebuild after a week of unrest, the release stated.

GiveMN is encouraging Minnesotans to come together virtually this year to share how they’ll be joining in by using #GiveWhereYouLiveMN or #GTMD20. GiveMN will have social media story templates available for download on GiveMN.org and social media where donors can share their personal stories of giving.