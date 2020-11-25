Giving Tuesday event planned in Wells

Our Town USA Community Foundation, Wells Lions Club, Wells Area Food Shelf and Wells Marketplace are partnering to bring holiday cheer to surrounding communities, according to a press release.

The “Giving Tuesday” event will be from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 1 in the parking lot of Wells Marketplace and will collect gifts for families in need. The Wells Lions Club is asking for assistance with its annual gift drive. Unwrapped gifts in need this year are children’s toys — like dolls, trucks, games and blocks — and cold weather clothing such as mittens, scarves and socks.

Anticipating the increased need for nutritious food for families who depend on it, the Wells Area Food Shelf is asking for people to help by dropping off food donations at the event in the special container.

With the pandemic in mind and the latest governor’s executive order, there will be receptacles so donors can drop off their donations. Follow the Christmas music to the decorated containers, the release stated.

This year has been a challenge for the groups’ six communities’ businesses and residents, according to the release. Shopping local while supporting the Giving Tuesday event goes a long way in supporting businesses and the employees who depend on them for a paycheck, the release stated.

Our Town USA Community Foundation is using its Giving Tuesday event as a way of celebrating its successful year by asking people to support all the nonprofits in their communities. Help is essential in furthering their mission to create vibrant and thriving communities for the people who live there and future generations, according to the release.