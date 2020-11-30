Hazel A. Johnson passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 89. Per her wishes, there will be no public services held, and private family services will be held at a later date.

Hazel Ardith (Webster) was born on November 2, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN to parents Julius and Hazel (Huffman) Webster. She grew up with her siblings Julius, Corrine, Emily, Cyrus and Reeve and liked to play by Minnehaha Falls. She attended schools in Minneapolis. On October 6, 1950, she was united in marriage to Jim D. Johnson, and to this union, five children were born. The family moved to Albert Lea in 1957 and have been lifelong residents ever since. Hazel and Jim were blessed to recently celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary together!

Hazel worked at JC Penny’s for 24 years. She enjoyed working there because many coworkers and customers would soon become friends. Hazel always kept active and busy. She was very talented at needlepoint and was an excellent cook. Due to her hearing impairment, Hazel was always grateful for her service dog, which gave her the ability to have many freedoms she wouldn’t have had otherwise. A favorite memory is being able to travel the world with her husband, Jim. They traveled all over Europe, the Soviet Union, The Holy Land, and many other places around the world.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Johnson; children, Marsha Brackey, Michael (Barb) Johnson, Marlene (Tom) Strehlow, Marlin “Chuck” Johnson, and Paula Stover; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Any condolences may be sent to Bonnerup Funeral Service, 2210 E. Main St. Albert Lea, MN 56007 in care of Hazel Johnson and will be forwarded to the family.

An old Viking ritual was to build replica Viking ships to send their deceased loved ones out to sea for final disposition. Jim has constructed a replica Viking ship for both of their cremated remains, and Hazel’s wish is to go sailing together on their final journey, so she could be his favorite cook forever!

“Miss Me – But Let Me Go

When I come to the end of the road, and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little-but not too long, and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss Me – But Let Me Go. For this is a journey that we all must take, and each must go alone. It’s all a part of the Master’s plan, a step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart, go to the friends we know, and bury your sorrow in doing good deeds. Miss Me – But Let Me Go.” – (written by Christina Rossetti)

Blessed be the memory of Hazel Ardith Johnson.