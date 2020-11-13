Karen O. Weidner (nee Oakland), 67 of Allendale, NJ, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 9, 2020. Wife of Mark Weidner. Loving mother of Alice Brennan (Jim), Sarah Clauson (John), and Maggie Casden (Aaron). Grandmother of Charlotte Casden, and Jesse and Jane Brennan. Sister of Vickie Nelson, Cheryl Horning, and Mary Jo Claussen. Predeceased by mother Alice, father Alton, sister Brenda, and brother Eugene. Karen was born in Albert Lea, MN. She was a longstanding member of Archer United Methodist Church in Allendale. Her successful interior design business moved from Houston to Allendale in 1986, and she was involved in the day-to-day management of Weidner Design Associates until her death. To her friends she was a fun and gracious hostess treating everyone with love and respect. There are no plans for a service, at this time. Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Donations in her memory can be made to either Archer United Methodist Church of Allendale or The Gift of Life Family House of Philadelphia.